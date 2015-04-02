Road reopens following crash in Market Common - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Road reopens following crash in Market Common

The crash happened in the area of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard. | Google Maps The crash happened in the area of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard. | Google Maps

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officers have reopened eastbound lanes of Farrow Parkway following a vehicle accident.

The crash happened in the area of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard in Market Common at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly