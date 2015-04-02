Teen arrested over 2 years after admitting to fondling 5-year-old girl

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor last week, nearly over two years after he admitted to police that he fondled a 5-year-old girl.

Danny Evans, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on March 25, 2015, for an incident that was reported to police in June of 2012.

During a polygraph test in September of 2012, Evans admitted to police that he fondled a 5-year-old girl on two occasions in 2012, according to an Horry County Police Department arrest warrant.

There was a second suspect in this case, but Evans admitted to the criminal sexual conduct, and cleared the other suspect of any wrongdoing, according to Lt. Raul Denis.

The original detective who began working on this case left the department, Lt. Denis explained. The case was looked at by another detective who was able to finish working the case and issue an arrest warrant for Evans.

The Horry County Sheriff's Office made the arrest, and as of Thursday, April 2, Evans remains incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department for more answers on why it took two and a half years to make an arrest on this case. Lt. Denis said that he is looking into the matter.

