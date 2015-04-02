FMU to host spring 2015 Career Fair April 8

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Francis Marion University's Office of Career Development will look to host its spring 2015 Career Fair on Wednesday, April 8.

The fair will allow local, state, and regional businesses and schools to offer employment information and opportunities to FMU students.

Employment opportunities include:

• ACS Technologies

• Apple Gold Group

• ArborOne Farm Credit

• Bankers Life

• Berkeley School Dist.

• Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

• Carolina Div. of Motor Clubs

• Carolina Hospital – Marion

• Charleston School Dist.

• Charleston School of Law

• Charleston Southern Univ.

• Chesterfield School Dist.

• City of Florence

• Clarendon School Dist. Two

• Darlington School Dist.

• Early Autism Project

• Enterprise Rent A Car

• Fairfield School Dist.

• Fastenal Company

• Five Star Florence

• Florence School Dist. One

• Florence School Dist. Three

• FMU Graduate Program

• Honda of SC

• Horry County Schools

• Kelly Services

• Kershaw School Dist.

• Marion School Dist.

• Marlboro School Dist.

• McLeod Health (MRMC)

• Moore Beauston & Woodham

• Nan Ya Plastics

• City of North Myrtle Beach

• PD Federal Credit Union

• Recruiting Solutions

• Richland School Dist. One

• Richland School Dist. Two

• SAFE Federal Credit Union

• SC Budget & Control Board

• SC Dept. of PP&P Services

• SC Dept. of Social Services

• SC Vocational Rehab

• Southeastern Freight Lines

• Spherion Staffing

• Springleaf Financial

• State Farm

• Sumter School Dist.

• Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.

• US Army

• USC Darla Moore Sch of Bus.

• Verizon Wireless

• Waffle House, Inc

• Well Fargo Bank

• Williamsburg School Dist.

All FMU students and alumni are invited to attend, meet employers, make contacts, and apply for available positions.

For information, call Dr. Ronald Miller, director of career development, at (843)661-1676 or by email at rmiller@fmarion.edu.

