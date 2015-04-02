Body found in Timrod Park in Florence identified

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A body that was found in the water in Timrod Park in Florence Thursday morning has been identified by the county coroner.

The body of 38-year-old Tommy Jokari Burch, of Timmonsville, was found in a creek at Timrod Park, confirmed Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He said Burch died one to two hours before the body was discovered.

A passerby saw the body and reported it at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning, said Major Carlos Raines with Florence Police.

No foul play is suspected, but an autopsy will be conducted at MUSC in Charleston to determine the cause of death, von Lutcken said.

