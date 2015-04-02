Horry County fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning structure fire in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue in Little River.





The homeowner was injured when she fell while coming out of the home, according to Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem. She was taken to a nearby hospital.



Crews remain on the scene, mopping up and salvaging on Sixth Avenue in Little River.



North Myrtle Beach assisted the county and sent one fire engine to help. The Calabash Fire Department also responded.





The fire is under investigation, VanAernem said.



