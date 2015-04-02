Grabowski's death a shock to his friend, State Rep. Clemmons - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Grabowski's death a shock to his friend, State Rep. Clemmons

By Lisa Gresci, Anchor
 HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities say Horry County Councilman Bob Grabowski took his own life on Tuesday afternoon, but those who knew him best urge people to remember his life as he lived, and not the way it ended. 

State Representative Alan Clemmons said he has been friends with Bob Grabowski for more than twenty years. They were friends before Grabowski's role on county council, and would have been friends after county council, Clemmons said. 

"This was such a shock to me, I was with him just a few days ago, and he was what appeared to be his normal, happy self," Clemmons said. 

"There appeared to be what was a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, and also there was a hand gun, very close to him," Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said. Edge believes Grabowski shot himself behind his workplace, PTR Industries in Aynor, between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m Tuesday afternoon. As the sun set on the property Wednesday night, Clemmons said he will remember Grabowski's life, not death.

"I can tell you what I will remember and it's not, it's not the memory of an unhappy man," Clemmons explained. 

Instead, many remember an unforgettable personality.

"Bob was always a cheerful guy, you know, never a loss for conversation," Edge added. 

Clemmons described Bob as someone he will always admire. "Because truly, he was a humble, dedicated, public servant; he's the kind of public servant that we all want to aspire to be," Clemmons said. 

The last thing Grabowski and Clemmons talked about was a public shooting range for the people of Horry County - a goal Clemmons says he will strive towards, for Grabowski.

"Let's try real hard not to turn it into, a debate about the second amendment, because Bob Grabowski would be sitting on the side of every citizens' rights under the second amendment," Clemmons explained. 

Clemmons said Grabowski took pride in becoming a voice for first responders in Horry County, and his efforts have left a permanent mark. 

"He's a good man, and Horry County is better off for his service, to the people of this county, and he'll be greatly missed," Clemmons said. 

Clemmons believes Bob Grabowski will be remembered for generations to come. 

Funeral services for Grabowski will be held at the Goldfinch Funeral Home on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. 


