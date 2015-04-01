Monks visit Myrtle Beach to create sand mandala

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A group of Buddhist monks from India is visiting the South Carolina coast to create a sand mandala at an art museum.

The group of Tibetan monks worked on the mandala at the Burroughs and Chapin Art Museum.

The mandala is a sand painting of geometric shapes and spiritual symbols, which is part of a healing ritual.

After five days of work, the sand will be dispersed into the ocean as part of Buddhist tradition.

