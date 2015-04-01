Funeral arrangements announced for Horry County leader Bob Grabo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Funeral arrangements announced for Horry County leader Bob Grabowski

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Horry County Council Vice Chairman Bob Grabowski.

Grabowski died by suicide Tuesday, March 31. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller, according to his obituary. In addition, he owned Myrtle Beach Lighting and was on the Horry County Council for over 10 years.

“He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, helped with the Boy Scouts, and Jr. ROTC. He was a Constable on the police force and volunteered his time to a number of charities. Robert enjoyed spending time with his children, fiancee, riding horses, and hunting,” the obituary reads.

His obituary reads:

"Surviving in addition to his parents of Summerfield, FL is his fiancee, Natalie Ruckman; children, Sarah, Mitchell and Morgan; step- children, Taylor and Ryan; a brother, Ken Ventell (Phil Fairy) of Columbia, SC; sister, Debra Baird (Bobby) of Gainesville, FL; a niece, Laura and 2 nephews, Zachary and Adam.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2015 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in Murrells Inlet.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2015 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to Horry County Teens and Infants Shelter Home P.O. Box 51703 Myrtle Beach, SC 29579."

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly