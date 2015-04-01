Traffic stacks following Highway 17 crash north of backgate

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An accident has caused traffic to stand still in the northbound lanes of Highway 17.

The accident happened just north of Farrow Parkway in the northbound lanes of Highway 17.

Several cars stacked in the southbound lanes as emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Witnesses told WMBF News northbound lanes were stacked past the new overpass.

