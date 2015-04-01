Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 15 years following fatal DUI crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 15 years following fatal DUI crash

Gabriel Gratto | J. Reuben Long Detention Center Gabriel Gratto | J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 15 years after a fatal DUI crash.

Gabriel Lee Gratto pleaded guilty to felony DUI involving death, felony DUI involving great bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to the Horry County Solicitor's Office.

The fatal crash crash happened in August 2013.

Man in custody after fatal accident Wednesday night

