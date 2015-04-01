Northbound I-95 lanes to reopen at Great Pee Dee River Bridge for Easter weekend

PEE DEE (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to temporarily reopen all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 from 6 a.m. Thursday, April 2 through 7 p.m. Monday, April 6 at the Great Pee Dee River Bridge repair site.

The location will be where ongoing bridge repair work has been taking place by mile marker 175. The temporary reopening should help with heavier than normal traffic volumes expected during Easter weekend.

The over size-over weight restriction will remain in place during Easter weekend until project completion. Trucks are restricted to 11-foot-wide loads, and vehicles over 11 feet in width will have to use the posted detour route.

