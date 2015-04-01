Check your Powerball tickets again! $1M prize remains unclaimed from Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Lottery players, check your Powerball tickets again. A $1 million prize remains unclaimed.

This month, a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million sold in Florence will expire if the winner does not come forward in time.

The winning ticket was purchased in October from the Phoenix Mart at 2698 W. David McLeod Blvd. near the intersection of I-20 and I-95.

The winner has until Thursday, April 23, 2015, to claim the $1 million prize.

The winning Powerball® ticket matched all five white ball numbers but missed the red Powerball® number for the drawing on Saturday, October 25. The winning numbers were 6, 10, 51, 54, 57, and the Powerball® number was 12.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 5,153,633.

