2 suspects caught after holding women at gunpoint, robbing liquor store, police say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two more arrests have been made following an armed robbery at a liquor store on South Irby Street in Florence on Monday night.

Bryan Maynor and Sonny Harden were caught Tuesday and charged with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, according to jail records.

The victim told police the suspects pointed a gun to her face and threatened to shoot her.

