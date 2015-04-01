Suspect arrested after severely beaten man collapses at doorstep in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - SLED agents arrested an attempted murder suspect in Wallace on Wednesday after a man collapsed at a doorstep in Bennettsville early Sunday.

Dwight Hicks has been charged with attempted murder, said Lt. Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department.

Police said they found a 33-year-old man beaten severely on Easterling Street early Sunday, said Turner.

The man was found when homeowners heard a loud noise at their door, said Turner.

The people checked to see what was outside and found the man collapsed at their doorstep, according to Turner.

Bennettsville Police said they believe the man was jumped by one or more people and beaten repeatedly with a bat or pipe in the head area.

The man is now at a hospital with severe injuries.

