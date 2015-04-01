Product recalls and alerts for April 2015

Each month dozens of products are recalled from shelves, and government agencies issue warnings about unlabeled allergens in your food.

(WMBF) – Each month dozens of products are recalled from shelves, and government agencies issue warnings about unlabeled allergens in your food. The following recalls are current as of April 1, 2015.

Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls:

Dimension Industries Recalls Outdoor Patio Set Rockers Due to Fall Hazard: Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

According to the CPSC: "The patio sets' rocking chairs can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to consumers."

More info: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Dimension-Industries-Recalls-Outdoor-Patio-Set-Rockers/

Children's Pajamas Recalled by Smooth Industries Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

According to the CPSC: "The pajamas fail to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children."

More info: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Childrens-Pajamas-Recalled-by-Smooth-Industries/

San Pedro Manufacturing Recalls Renovated Mattresses and Foundations Due to Fire Hazard

According to the CPSC: The mattresses and foundations fail to meet the mandatory federal open flame standard, posing a fire hazard.

More info: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/San-Pedro-Manufacturing-Recalls-Renovated-Mattresses-and-Foundations/

Yamaha Recalls Viking VI Side x Side Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

According to the CPSC: The rear wheels can loosen and cause the rear end of the vehicle to wobble or the rear wheels to come off and cause the vehicle to crash, resulting an injury or death hazard.

More info: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Yamaha-Recalls-Viking-VI-Side-x-Side-Vehicles/

Cycle Gear Recalls Semi Truck and Motorcycle Toys Due to Excessive Lead Levels (Recall Alert)

According to the CPSC: The toys contain excessive levels of lead, which is a violation of the federal standard for lead content.

More info: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Cycle-Gear-Recalls-Semi-Truck-and-Motorcycle-Toys/

Husky Vertical Bike Hooks Recalled by Waterloo Industries Due to Risk of Injury; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

According to the CPSC: The mounted bike hooks can unexpectedly detach, allowing the bike to fall. This poses a risk of injury to bystanders.

More info: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Husky-Vertical-Bike-Hooks-Recalled-by-Waterloo-Industries/

Stokke Recalls Trailz Strollers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

According to the CPSC: The stroller handle can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the infant.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Stokke-Recalls-Trailz-Strollers-Due-to-Fall-Hazard/

FDA Product Recalls and Alerts:

Baxter Initiates Voluntary Recall of Select Lots of IV Solutions Due to the Potential Presence of Particulate Matter

According to the FDA: "Baxter International Inc. announced today it is voluntarily recalling select lots of intravenous (IV) solutions to the hospital/user level due to the potential presence of particulate matter. Intravenous administration of a solution containing sterile particulate matter may lead to adverse health consequences."

More info: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm442074.htm

Texas Pecan Company Voluntarily Recalls Macadamia Nuts and Products Containing Macadamia Nuts Because of Possible Salmonella Contamination

According to the FDA: Texas Pecan Company Inc. of Dallas, Texas, is voluntarily recalling the items stated below; (refer to Table in Paragraph 3), because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

More info here: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm442042.htm

Sabra Dipping Company Issues Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Select SKUs of Its Classic Hummus

According to the FDA: "Today Sabra Dipping Co., LLC announced that it is voluntarily recalling approximately 30,000 cases of its Classic Hummus due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This measure is limited to five SKUs of Classic Hummus sold nationwide. To date, no other Sabra product is affected by this recall."

More info here: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm441863.htm

World Wide Gourmet Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat and Soy in Central Market Teriyaki Salmon Jerky

According to the FDA: "World Wide Gourmet Foods of Woodinville, WA is recalling 2916 packages of Central Market Teriyaki Salmon Jerky because it may contain undeclared wheat and soy."

More info: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm441838.htm

Blue Bell Creameries Expands Recall of Products Produced in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Due to Possible Health Risk

According to the FDA: "Blue Bell Creameries is expanding its recall of products that were produced in the Broken Arrow, Okla., plant to include Banana Pudding Ice Cream pints which tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, and additional products manufactured on the same line.

More info: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm441620.htm

Henry's Farm Inc. Recalls Soybean Sprouts Due To Possible Health Risk

According to the FDA: "Henry's Farm Inc. of Woodford, VA is recalling all packages of soybean sprouts because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections to individuals with weakened immune systems."

Click here for details: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm441216.htm

Maya Overseas Food Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in “Cumin Powder”

According to the FDA: "Maya Overseas Food Inc. of 48-85, Maspeth Ave., Maspeth, NY 11378, is recalling its 7 ounce packages of “Cumin Powder” because they may contain undeclared peanuts."

Click here for details: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm440911.htm

Hope Foods Issues Allergy Alert and Voluntary Recall on Undeclared Walnuts in Kale Pesto Hummus

According to the FDA: "Hope Foods is voluntarily recalling one specific lot of Kale Pesto Hummus because it contains undeclared walnuts"

Click here for details: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm440887.htm

Raja Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in "Swad Cumin Powder 14 Oz"

According to the FDA: "Raja Foods of Maspeth, NY is recalling its 14 ounce packages of "SWAD Cumin Powder 14 oz" because they may contain undeclared peanuts."

Click here for details: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm441049.htm

North Carolina Board of Pharmacy sterile and non-sterile product recall

According to the FDA: The North Carolina Board of Pharmacy has ordered a recall for all lots of non-sterile and sterile products compounded, repackaged and distributed by Prescription Center Pharmacy located at 915 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC, between September 10, 2014, and March 10, 2015.

Click here for details: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm441046.htm

Best Foods Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in Deer Cumin Powder 7 Ounce and Deer Cumin Powder 14 Ounce

According to the FDA: "The recalled packages of Deer brand Cumin Powder were distributed to NY, CT, NJ, MA, PA, DE and VA and have reached consumers through retail stores."

Click here for details: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm441488.htm

