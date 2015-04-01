Friends, family, colleagues mourn Bob Grabowski

The Horry County Coroner confirmed that Bob Grabowski, Horry County Council Vice Chairman and purchasing manager of PTR Industries, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the gun manufacturing plant in Aynor. He was 55 years old.

The Horry County Coroner confirmed that Bob Grabowski, Horry County Council Vice Chairman and purchasing manager of PTR Industries, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the gun manufacturing plant in Aynor. He was 55 years old.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The friends, family, and colleagues of Horry County Council Vice Chairman Bob Grabowski are mourning him and remembering his legacy after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday evening.

Grabowski's son posted the following public message to his Facebook page Tuesday: "I love you dad. You were everything to me. You still are. 3/31/15 RIP."

On Wednesday, the Facebook page for PTR Industries, where Grabowski worked as a purchasing manager, posted this message:

Yesterday the PTR family lost an irreplaceable member in Bob Grabowski. Bob was not only a dedicated and integral part of our team but a great friend, and a great man. He served his country in the Air Force, he served his community as a County Councilman, Constable, and in myriad other ways; and he was a dedicated father to four children who were his pride and joy. Bob will be deeply and sincerely missed by everyone who knew him, and the community has lost a truly selfless and devoted leader. Please keep Bob's family - and especially his children - in your thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss. Details on how specifically to honor Bob's memory and provide help and comfort to his family will be forthcoming as they are available.

In this difficult time, we would like to remind everyone – whether they carry a gun or not – that help is always available from friends and family in times of need; and that each of you has someone who will be willing to help if you reach out.

Following Grabowski's death, the Horry County Council released the following statement:

With sadness, we learned this evening of the death of Horry County Councilman Bob Grabowski.

Councilman Grabowski has served our county and citizens with competency and generosity for more than 10 years. We are certain that his care and concern for the good people of District 6 and the entire county will be remembered for many years to come.

On behalf of the Horry County Council, we offer deep sympathies and assurance of prayers for his family, the people of District 6 and all who mourn his loss.

Former Horry County Council Chair Liz Gilland remembers Grabowski as a dedicated member of council who stood up for what he believed would benefit the people, including public safety, Coast RTA, Horry County employees and economic development.

"If he was the only man feeling the way he felt, if that's the way he honestly felt, he wouldn't mind standing up against the crowd and I really admire that," Gilland said.

Gilland said she and Grabowski were close friends and he often confided in her when she was on council.

"One of my regrets will always be that I didn't spend more time with Bob after I left council," she said.

Gilland posted this message to her Facebook page:

I am heartbroken. Bob and I served together for 8 years before I retired. He was a dedicated Councilman who took his responsibilities seriously, came to meetings prepared (not all Councilmen do), and served honorably. More importantly, he was a true friend to me. Godspeed, Bob. Go rest high upon that mountain...

Spokesman Mark Kruea sent this statement on behalf of the City of Myrtle Beach:

Mayor John Rhodes and members of City Council send their condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Horry County Councilman Bob Grabowski. "On behalf of the City of Myrtle Beach, we mourn the passing of Mr. Grabowski, who ably served our neighbors in District 6 for more than a decade," Mayor Rhodes said. "During his time on County Council, Mr. Grabowski sought to improve the local economy through new job growth and to provide increased services for residents of his district and the county as a whole. Bob's voice and his contributions will be missed by those he served and those with whom he worked closely for the betterment of Horry County."

Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:

Bob Grabowski admirably and effectively served both the residents of District 6, and the citizens of Horry County as a whole for more than 10 years. He was a staunch supporter of our community's law enforcement agencies, and worked hard to grow our economy and bring quality jobs to the Myrtle Beach area. His contributions to the community he loved will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob Grabowski's family during this difficult time.

