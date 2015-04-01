Product recalls and alerts for March 2015

(WMBF) – Each month dozens of products are recalled from shelves. The following recalls took place in the month of March 2015.

Below you can find a list of the most recently recalled products by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For images of the products, see the slideshow above.

Mobile users, click here to view the slideshow.

For a complete list of the latest recalls, visit: http://www.cpsc.gov/

Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls:

Flow Sports Inc. Recalls Snowboard Bindings Due to Fall Hazard

According to CPSC: A pin can disengage and cause the binding to open, posing a fall hazard.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Flow-Sports-Inc-Recalls-Snowboard-Bindings/

Dream on Me Recalls 2-in-1 Bassinet to Cradle Due to Fall and Suffocation Hazards

According to CPSC: The wire supports on the sides of the bassinet can disconnect causing the fabric sides to lower; posing a risk that infants can fall out or become entrapped and suffocate..

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Dream-on-Me-Recalls-2-in-1-Bassinet-to-Cradle/

Melville Direct Recalls Aquarium Motion Lamps Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively by Bits & Pieces (Recall Alert)

According to CPSC: The lamp can overheat and spark when plugged in, posing a fire hazard.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Melville-Direct-Recalls-Aquarium-Motion-Lamps/

Children's Pajamas Recalled by KTM North America for Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

According to CPSC: The pajamas fail to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Childrens-Pajamas-Recalled-by-KTM-North-America/

Dirt Devil Recalls Hand Vac Turbo Tool Accessory Due to Laceration Hazard

According to CPSC: The interior fan of the Turbo Tool accessory can break and eject from the tool housing, posing a laceration hazard to the user or bystanders.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Dirt-Devil-Recalls-Hand-Vac-Turbo-Tool-Accessory/

Rapala Recalls StrikeMaster Ice Augers Due To Injury Hazard

According to CPSC: The trigger switch on the auger could fail and the unit not turn off, posing an injury hazard.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Rapala-Recalls-StrikeMaster-Ice-Augers/

efco Expands Recall of Gas Trimmers Due to Fire Hazard

According to CPSC: The muffler on the engine can break during use and pose a fire hazard.

Click her for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/efco-Expands-Recall-of-Gas-Trimmers/

Children's Pajamas Recalled by K.J. Sportswear California Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

According to CPSC: The pajamas fail to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injury to children.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Childrens-Pajamas-Recalled-by-KJ-Sportswear-California/

SCARPA North America Recalls Ski Boots with Tronic System Due to Fall Hazard

According to CPSC: The Tronic system, can unexpectedly switch from ski mode to walk mode, not allowing the boot to release from the binding, posing a fall or injury hazard.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/SCARPA-North-America-Recalls-Tronic-System-Ski-Boots/

Urban Outfitters Recalls Teacups Due to Fire Hazard

According to CPSC: The tea cups are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the gold paint accents on the teacups can spark, posing a fire hazard.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Urban-Outfitters-Recalls-Teacups/

Kid's Korner Children's Zipper Hooded Sweatshirts Recalled by Kroger Due to Choking Hazard

According to CPSC: The sweatshirt zipper pull can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Kids-Korner-Childrens-Zipper-Hooded-Sweatshirts-Recalled-by-Kroger/

Youth Loungewear Pants Recalled by M&M'S World Store Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

According to CPSC: The youth loungewear pants fail to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injury to children.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Youth-Loungewear-Pants-Recalled-by-MandMs-World-Store/

Levels of Discovery Recalls Airplane Rocker Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

According to CPSC: The red wooden knobs on the rocker's steering panel console can detach, posing a small parts choking hazard to young children.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Levels-of-Discovery-Recalls-Airplane-Rocker/

Westinghouse Lighting Recalls Glass Shade Holders Due to Risk of Electrical Shock; Sold at Home Depot Stores

According to CPSC: The pull chain switch on the glass shade holder is incorrectly wired, posing a shock hazard to the consumer.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Westinghouse-Lighting-Recalls-Glass-Shade-Holders/

CreaMiser Refrigerated Creamer Dispensers Recalled by WhiteWave Due to Fire Hazard

According to CPSC: A relay inside the creamer dispensers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/CreaMiser-Refrigerated-Creamer-Dispensers-Recalled-by-WhiteWave/

Spinrite Recalls Bernat Tizzy Yarn Due to Entanglement Hazard

According to CPSC: In finished knit or crochet items, the yarn can unravel or snag and form a loop, posing an entanglement hazard to young children.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Spinrite-Recalls-Bernat-Tizzy-Yarn/

Child's Catastrophic Brain Injury Prompts Recall of Residential Elevators Sold Exclusively by Coastal Carolina Elevators Due to Crushing Hazard

According to CPSC: The elevator can operate while the gate door is open, posing a crushing hazard.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Childs-Catastrophic-Brain-Injury-Prompts-Recall-of-Residential-Elevators/

Linon Home Décor Products Recalls Foldable Wood Patio Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

According to CPSC: The chair can unexpectedly tip over when a consumer sits on the edge of the seat, posing a fall hazard.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Linon-Home-Decor-Products-Recalls-Foldable-Wood-Patio-Chairs/

Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Aerobars Due to Fall Hazard

According to CPSC: The bolt used to affix the aerobars to the bicycle can loosen, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Specialized-Bicycle-Components-Recalls-Aerobars/

Lands' End Recalls Children's Pajamas and Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

According to CPSC: The pajamas and robes fail to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Lands-End-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-and-Robes/

Giant Factories Recalls Water Heaters Due to Risk of Fire, Explosion

According to CPSC: On units with a space between the bottom of the water tank and the combustion chamber, the flame arrestor or flame arrestor plate can fail, posing a risk of fire or explosion if flammable liquids or gases are nearby.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Giant-Factories-Recalls-Water-Heaters-Due-to-Risk-of-Fire-Explosion/

Blinds To Go Recalls Window Shades Due to Strangulation Hazard

According to CPSC: The shade's chain or cord loop can slip out of the hold-down device, posing a strangulation hazard for small children.

Click here for details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Blinds-To-Go-Recalls-Window-Shades/

Bauer Hockey Recalls Hockey Goalie Masks and Replacement Wires Due to Facial Impact or Laceration Hazard

According to CPSC: The metal wires on the cages can break, posing a facial impact or laceration hazard.

Click here details: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Bauer-Hockey-Recalls-Hockey-Goalie-Masks-and-Replacement-Wires/

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.