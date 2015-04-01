Law enforcement agencies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in April

Law enforcement agencies will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Florence, and Marion counties in April. (Source: Associated Press).

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement agencies will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Florence, and Marion counties in April.

According to Florence County Sheriff's Office, the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will conduct the operations to prevent motor vehicle accidents, and to detect motor vehicle violations.

Sponsored through the SC Department of Public Safety, the network consists of law enforcement agencies in Florence County and Marion County. The LEN also includes State Constables.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.