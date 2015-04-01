Fire crews respond after car crashes into Myrtle Beach real estate office

The red Mustang crashed into two glass doors of the building. (Source: Jonathan Dick).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A car crashed into a real estate office in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon.Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene located on the 9600 block of North Kings Highway around 12:45 p.m. The red Mustang crashed into two glass doors of Wilkinson Realty.

WMBF News staff reached out to HCFR, but no further information has been released at this time.



