Help police identify woman involved in theft investigation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Help police identify woman involved in theft investigation

Horry County Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in connection to a larceny investigation. (Source: Horry County Police Department). Horry County Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in connection to a larceny investigation. (Source: Horry County Police Department).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in connection to a larceny investigation.

HCPD's west precinct is trying to identify the pictured woman. If anyone has information on her identity contact HCPD.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly