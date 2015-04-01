Apply for Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership program

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for Leadership Grand Strand. (Source: Leadership Grand Strand Facebook page).

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for Leadership Grand Strand.

Sponsored by the MBACC, the leadership program is designed to develop qualified individuals capable of providing leadership for the Grand Strand. Applications are being accepted for Class XXXVI (36).

According to a press release, Leadership Grand Strand explores topics like history, tourism, economic development and more.

Citizens who have lived in Horry or Georgetown Counties for at least one year are invited to apply. Candidates may nominate themselves or be nominated by an organization.

Officials say applicants should show leadership abilities, interest in community affairs, and have a desire to volunteer.

Applicants are required to submit three typed letters of references by June 30.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.