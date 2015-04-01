Darius Rucker says 'Hootie & the Blowfish' will reunite

(WMBF) – Darius Rucker, the best-selling, award-winning country singer with close ties to the Grand Strand, announced Tuesday on NBC's TODAY that his band, Hootie & the Blowfish, will reunite "at the right time."

Rucker is currently blazing up the country charts with the No. 1 hit “Homegrown Honey,” which was shot at the Coastal Carolina University campus in Conway.

On Tuesday, he stopped by the TODAY studios to chat with Hoda and Kathie, perform, and explain that the popular rock band will be back in business.

"People still ask me if we're getting back together, and we are," he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "It's just a matter of doing it at the right time."

Rucker has previously said that Hootie & the Blowfish wouldn't record or go on tour until he had “three or four country records” to his name. “Southern Style,” released on Tuesday, will be Rucker's fourth country album.

Rucker is also set to appear at the Monday after the Masters Celebrity Golf Pro-Am, alongside dozens of other celebrities and golf pros, from Saturday, April 11 through Monday, April 13 at The Dye Club course at Barefoot Resort. Hootie & the Blowfish has sponsored MAM since 1995, and has since generated millions of dollars for children's education programs, and the South Carolina junior golf program.

