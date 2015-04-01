Entertainment from bowling to rope climbing, under one roof, could be headed to Myrtle Beach

The idea is for it to take over the 54,000-square-foot space, which was formerly home to the Myrtle Beach Flea Market.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new family entertainment center could soon be coming to Myrtle Beach. It would be housed in an area to regain business momentum.

The city is getting a first look at the plans to build the new center, “The Plank,” Wednesday.

The idea is for it to take over the 54,000-square-foot space, which was formerly home to the Myrtle Beach Flea Market. The market, now known as the Grand Strand Flea Market, recently scaled down in size in the plaza leaving a big space, up for grabs.

Owner of D3G Architects, David Glymph, said he is proposing to bring in a bowling alley, an arcade, rope climbing, a stage for live entertainment, a restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating, bars, a beer garden and Bocce courts, all at this one location.

“I really feel like the fact that so many things, a variety of things, to appeal to all ages, under one roof is the uniqueness about it,” said Glymph.

The idea is to have a place everyone can go from locals to tourists, children, teens and adults, to have a good time.

Wednesday, the city reviewed the conceptual plans and has recommendations for the architect before they submit the final plans. Glymph said once he gets the city's approval, construction will soon follow, with the goal to have "The Plank" open, by the end of the summer.

“There's no question that this shopping center will get a whole lot of new attention that is long overdue,” said Glymph.

The Glenmark Shopping Center sits on Kings Highway and about 30,000 cars pass it daily. The goal is to get some of those drivers into the stores. In order to do so, The Real Estate Broker in charge Jason Ellis has a master plan to re-create the image of the plaza. He wants it to fit in with the explosion of The Market Common and real estate growth.

“The few remaining spaces in this shopping center no doubt will be leased very quickly after this gets up and running,” said Glymph.

The plan to grow the plaza starts right with Anytime Fitness. The gym has been open for a few weeks but Wednesday is its grand opening, making it the newest business to open there.

“Where else can you go in Myrtle Beach and have a game of bowling, come get a workout, go do your grocery shopping, drop your dogs off,” said Anytime Fitness Myrtle Beach Owner David Fiori. “The only other thing we need in here is a child day care center.”

Future additions is a focus right now. Ellis said another new addition to this plaza will be a BBQ restaurant which is gearing up to open by the end of April.

One parcel is still available in the shopping plaza between Food Lion and Anytime Fitness. Ellis said he is trying to bring in an AT&T store.

There's also a 6,000-square-foot parcel that could be divided into smaller businesses. This means we can see one big store, which is the most likely, or four small ones.

As far as the Flea Market goes, they have downsized and are on a year to year lease.

When the lease is up in October, Ellis said a decision will be made whether to renew or bring in a new business. Ellis said it all depends on how it fits with the new additions.

