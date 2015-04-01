Report: Police catch moped thief red-handed - literally

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police caught a thief in the act of stealing a moped outside a popular North Ocean Boulevard restaurant early Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, a Myrtle Beach police officer watched Randy Turner, 37, grab a hacksaw from the bed of a truck and cut the lock off a moped sitting outside of Art Burgers and Sushi Bar while another man stood by as a lookout.

Police say the two men looked around and then got into the pickup truck to leave the scene; that's when officers initiated a traffic stop.

The bloody hacksaw was located in the bed of the truck and a fresh cut was observed on Turner's hand when being handcuffed, police say.

Randy Turner was arrested and charged for larceny.

