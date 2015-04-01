Woman known as 'Killa' wanted after she enters home, stabs victim

Laqueta Enaj Harrell, 21, is wanted for attempted murder, 1st degree burglary, passion of a weapon during a violent crime, and, malicious damage to property. (Source: Horry County Police Department).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police have identified a Myrtle Beach woman with the street name "Killa," after she forced her way into someone's home, and stabbed the victim with a knife, puncturing the victim's lung.

According to the Horry County Police Department, Laqueta Enaj Harrell, 21, is wanted for attempted murder, 1st degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious damage to property. The incident occurred Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Police say Harrell is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

If anyone has information on Harrell's whereabouts contact the Horry County Police Department at (843)248-1520, or the Tip Line at (843)-915-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.