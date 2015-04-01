Man charged for allegedly shooting and killing man in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 21-year-old man was found shot dead on Lambeth Street in Lumberton early Tuesday morning, and now a 20-year-old man has been charged with his murder, officials stated.

At about 1 a.m., officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Lambeth Street and found William Nathaniel Covington dead from an apparent gunshot, according to a news release from the department.

Later in the day on Tuesday, 20-year-old Walter Morrell McKoy Jr., of Lumberton, was taken into custody for the murder of Covington. McKoy Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and possession of a schedule VI drug. He received no bond for any charge except for the misdemeanor drug charge.

“With the hard work of the investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney's office Mr. Eric Hackney, Patrol and Investigative Divisions of the Lumberton Police Department, for developing leads within the first 48 hours of the case initiation, lead to identifying the suspect and making an arrest in this case,” the release states. “And a special thanks to the citizens for their phone calls with tips and leads.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Dereck Evans or Detective Jennifer White at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

