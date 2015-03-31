Skeletal remains found in Williamsburg County belong to animal

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The skeletal remains found in Williamsburg County belong to an animal, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, March 30, 2015 Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found off S-45-574/McCants Road located in the Earls area of Williamsburg County.

A beaver dam was being cleared from a swamp area when a black plastic tarp was discovered. Inside the black tarp were skeletal remains along with other debris.

The remains were sent to the Medical University of South Carolina (M.U.S.C) and they were able to make the species type identification of the remains.

It is unknown at this time why the animal remains were in the black tarp.

It has been determined that there were no other criminal acts involved in this matter.

At this time, the investigation has been concluded in this incident, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation involved detectives from the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, Williamsburg County Coroner's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Williamsburg County Search and Rescue, and CUE Center.

