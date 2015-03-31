Coroner: Horry County Council Vice Chairman dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Bob Grabowski admirably and effectively served both the residents of District 6, and the citizens of Horry County as a whole for more than 10 years. He was a staunch supporter of our community's law enforcement agencies, and worked hard to grow our economy and bring quality jobs to the Myrtle Beach area. His contributions to the community he loved will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob Grabowski's family during this difficult time.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner confirmed that Bob Grabowski, Horry County Council Vice Chairman and purchasing manager of PTR Industries, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the gun manufacturing plant in Aynor. He was 55 years old.Officers with the Horry County Police Department arrived at around 5:24 p.m. to PTR Industries on Highway 319 near Aynor, said Captain Dale Buchanan, commander, Criminal Investigations Division.Upon arrival, officers said they found Grabowski in an open area at the rear of the business at the end of Bill Davis Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.Detectives with Horry County's Major Crimes and Crime Scene Investigations along with the coroner's office responded. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that Grabowski died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.Following Grabowski's death, the Horry County Council released the following statement:Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:





Grabowski served Socastee and parts of Forestbrook in District 6 in Horry County.

Dates have been set for a special election to fill Grabowski's county council seat, Chairman Mark Lazarus confirmed Wednesday. The filing period to run for the seat will open on April 17 and close on April 27. The primary election will be held on June 16, and the special election for the seat will be on August 4.

