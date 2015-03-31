Empty firehouse to serve as emergency shelter in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An empty firehouse in Conway will no longer house emergency responders, but it will be able to house you in an emergency.

The recently vacated firehouse sits on Wright Boulevard and is unmistakable in its design with a peaked ceiling and full garage doors. Instead of fire trucks driving through those doors and firefighters walking through the hallways, the building will soon serve as the home for Churches Assisting People, also known at CAP.

“We help people with bills like water and electric and for other things such as needs for infants all the way up to older adults,” explained Gail LaSalle, the Executive Director of CAP.

CAP gives money to families for things such as water and electric bills. However, the organization suddenly couldn't afford its own bills once the property owners decided to sell.

“They gave it to us for 12 years which is a wonderful blessing,” said LaSalle in reference to their former landowners in downtown Conway.

Now, the community is stepping up to help move the group to the old firehouse.

“We give food to take home to cook, not prepared meals, to over three thousand people per month,” said LaSalle.

Volunteers along with Food Lion joined CAP on Tuesday to paint and clean up the building.

“Not only are we giving food but we're trying to give back to the community with our time and our people,” said Casey Jones, a manager with Food Lion. He explained Food Lion made a pledge to provide 500 million meals for families that need help.

CAP has been around for nearly 30 years. During 2014, the organization gave out nearly a quarter of a million meals to local families.

In addition, the building can also serve as a shelter during emergencies.