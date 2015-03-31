4 arrested in shooting death of Robeson County 18-year-old

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) — Four people have been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old high school senior, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Corey Bratcher died after shots were fired into his Gina Boulevard home on November 19, 2014. He attended St. Pauls High School.

Angelo Shawn Burns, 25, of Shannon; Michael Dwight Blackwell, 23, of Lumber Bridge; and Willie Cherokee Fields, 36, of Lumber Bridge were each charged Friday with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

David Javon Morgan, of Lumber Bridge, was charged with said crimes Monday, said Maj. Anthony Thompson, chief of detectives for the Sheriff's Office.

