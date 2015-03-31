Alleged NC gang member with ties to Horry County arrested

Brian David Riggins Jr., 23, of Tabor City, a fugitive wanted for probation/parole violations along with several investigations involving serious assaults in Horry County, was arrested Friday. | Columbus County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - An alleged North Carolina gang member with ties to Horry County has been arrested following an investigation.

Brian David Riggins Jr., 23, of Tabor City, a fugitive wanted for probation/parole violations along with several investigations involving serious assaults in Horry County, was arrested Friday, March 27, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the investigation originated from information gathered by detectives along with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and Horry County Police.

On April 14, 2014, Riggins was named a suspect in an alleged gang-related incident on Bennett Loop in Loris, according to an Horry County police report.

The victim told police his life was threatened by Riggins and at least three other suspects. The victim said the suspects assaulted him because he wouldn't join their gang, according to the police report.

The information prompted detectives to a residence in Tabor City to serve Riggins with an arrest warrant.

During the search, detectives said crack cocaine along with a loaded stolen gun was found in the room where Riggins was located.

Riggins was taken to the county jail and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine; felony possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; fugitive from justice and absconding probation.