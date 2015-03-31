Loris woman hands over 19 dogs, gets $1850 in citations

The HCPD was called to a residence in Loris to investigate a hoarding situation.

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - A Loris woman released 19 dogs to police following the investigation of a hoarding situation Tuesday.

Janie Waddel, 72, was cited for violating the County Animal Care and Treatment ordinance ($ 1,000); the Litter Accumulation ordinance ($425); and the Rabies Vaccination ordinance ($425), said Lt. Denis with the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County police said they received a complaint of a possible puppy mill at a residence on Rosario Place at around 8:15 a.m.

Officers investigated and discovered Waddel was not running a puppy mill; however, she had more animals than she could properly care for, said Denis.

After the investigation, officers found the number of animals exceeded the space available, and Waddel decided to release 19 of the 37 dogs to Horry County police, according to Denis.

The 19 dogs were transported to the Animal Care Center, where they were evaluated and found to be worm-free and healthy, said Denis.

Waddel has been scheduled to appear on these charges at the Loris magistrate's office on April 21.

