Hanging art piece dons 1500+ recycled bottles at South Florence High

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – South Florence High School art students hung a large sculpture in the commons area in the school on Wednesday, Apr. 1.

The sculpture, largely inspired by Dale Chihuly's glass sculptures, is made from recycled plastic bottles. The school collected bottles for a year, but a big boost came from Pepsi when more than 1500 bottles were donated.

“Our goal was to create a large installation for South Florence so that all students, teachers, and staff and visitors could enjoy,” said Wanda Hanna, art teacher.

“[Students] put in a lot of time painting and cutting bottles. We did a trial run last week to hang the piece and all of the students having lunch cheered when it went up,” she added.

Students worked on the project with help from artist-in-residence Bob Doster. Doster is a professional artist who has worked with students in North and South Carolina.

The school even created a project with the extra pieces of the bottles from making the sculpture.

“We cut the bottoms off of the bottles,” Hanna said. “The 3D Design classes then took the bottoms and made them into flowers and made a composition from them. For the background, we fused plastic bags together by ironing them.”

The students said they are excited about the work they've done and proud of their accomplishments.

