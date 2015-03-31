Police: Bus driver, bus monitor neglect 5-year-old boy in Bennettsville

A 5-year-old child was left unattended on the bus in Bennettsville, police say. | Bennettsville PD

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Two women have been charged with neglecting a child after a 5-year-old boy was abandoned on a bus and found walking the street in Bennettsville.

Kenya Goings, 41, of Charlotte, NC, and Brandolyn Bradley, 35, of Florence, have been charged with unlawful neglect towards a child, said Lt. Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department. The women surrendered to officials at the courthouse Tuesday morning before a 10 a.m. bond hearing.

Goings and Bradley were released on a personal recognizance bond, according to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

On March 24, Goings, the bus driver, and Bradley, the bus monitor, were taking kids home from an after school program.

The 5-year-old child fell asleep while riding the bus, said Turner.

At the end of the route, Goings and Bradley brought the bus back to office parking lot, Turner said. However, the women did not check the bus upon returning.

The boy was left sleeping on the bus. He eventually woke up and left the bus, wandering the streets, according to the Turner.

At around 8:30 p.m., a citizen was passing through town and saw the child walking along Main Street in Bennettsville and stopped to help.

Lt. Turner said this is about a 6 – 8 minute walk from where the bus was parked.

The man flagged down a passing police officer.

Turner said it is believed the child was alone for about 30 - 45 minutes.

