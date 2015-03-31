Missing Johnsonville man found dead - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing Johnsonville man found dead

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The body of Ruben Dale Johnson was found Tuesday, said Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.

Johnson was reported missing earlier Tuesday, according to Florence County officials.

His body was found off Mill Branch Road, said Lutcken.

