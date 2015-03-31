Myrtle Beach businesses, leaders charged with possession of big hearts, kindness

Myrtle Beach Leaders helped raise more than $88,000 for families affected by muscular diseases in Horry County. (Source: MDA Facebook page).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Leaders helped raise more than $88,000 for families affected by muscular diseases in Horry County.

On March 25, The Muscular Dystrophy Association issued “fun” arrest warrants to local businesses and civic leaders. According to the MDA, the leaders were put behind bars for the MDA's signature Lock-Up fundraiser at the Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson dealership.

They were accused of “having big hearts, and being armed with kindness,” according to the MDA. Bail was set at $3,200 each.

The funds will help the MDA assist local families, and individuals suffering from various muscle diseases. The money will also help kids go to MDA's summer camp at Camp Hanes in King, North Carolina.

MDA is the nonprofit health agency dedicated to curing muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases by funding research.

