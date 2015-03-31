Bullets strike Florence home while people are inside

Several people were inside a Florence home when bullets struck the residence Monday night. (Source: AP).

According to Major Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department, shots were fired toward a residence on the 1000 block of West Evans Street around 9:25 p.m. Police say a woman, man, and four children were inside when they heard several shots.

Bullets hit the house and broke a window on the west side of the home. One bullet went through the window, and another went through a wall, according to police.

No one was hurt.

