Police make arrest after suspects rob Florence liquor store at gunpoint

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man was arrested after a liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

Little Jack Thomas, 37, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to Major Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department. The incident took place around 5:57 p.m. at the Om Liquore store located on 631 South Irby Street.

The victim gave police a brief description of the suspect, and officers searched the area. According to the victim, a customer was walking round, and two unknown armed suspects walked in, pointed a gun at the victim's face, and threatened to shoot her in the face.

Police say one suspect grabbed money from the victim's hand and register. The other suspect stood at the door watching. The owner of the store gave police security footage of the incident, and police located and arrested Thomas. Police say the other suspects have not been found.

Major Raines said three people were involved in the robbery. Police are not sure how the third person was involved.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

