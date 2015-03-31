Fire Chief no longer with Surfside Beach, town searching for another

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Anthony Fox is no longer the Fire Chief of the Town of Surfside Beach, and the previous fire chief is now helping look for the next chief.

Anthony Fox's probationary period as the Fire Chief of Surfside Beach ended, and the town “decided to go into a different direction,” according to Surfside Beach Town Administrator Micki Fellner. Fox's last day was Friday, March 27. Fox confirmed that he is no longer with the town.

Fox started as Fire Chief of Surfside Beach in September of 2014, following the retirement of the previous chief, Dan Cimini. Fox previously served as Battalion Chief for the West Florence Fire Department.

Cimini has agreed to come back to help with the transition period, and will help vet and interview the next candidates for the Fire Chief position.

The Town of Surfside Beach posted the opening to their website. The job description reads:

“The Fire Chief is on-call ‘24-7'; is required to ensure Incident Command is performed at the highest professional standards; reports to the scene of all incidents he or she deems necessary; Assumes Incident Command if needed and is responsible for ensuring Fire Department personnel remain fully trained and certified as firefighters and all required certifications that they must have to be certified firefighters/officers.”

