Florence woman arrested after 4 children test positive for drugs

Police say three of four children tested positive for cocaine, and the fourth child tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. (Source: Amy Lipman).

A Florence woman was arrested after four children tested positive for drugs. (Source: Amy Lipman).

According to officials with Florence Police Department, Latasha Austin, 36, was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. (Source: Florence County Detention Center).

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence woman was arrested after her four children tested positive for drugs.

"I am a good mother, I just messed up," Latasha Austin, 36, of Florence, said at her bond hearing Tuesday.

According to the Florence Police Department, Austin was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, a charge that could hold up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Police said the Department of Social Services tested Austin for drugs and she came up positive for cocaine and marijuana.

"I'd like to throw myself under the mercy of the court," Austin said at the bond hearing. "I told DSS that I know I was a drug user."

Police said her four children tested positive for cocaine and one child tested positive for marijuana as well. The children are ages 8, 9, 11 and 15.

Austin was granted $20,000 bond at a hearing Tuesday.

She told the judge 10 of her close friends and family members died over the past couple of weeks and her uncle is currently in hospice.

"Please, your honor. A lot of my money was going to these funerals, food, dinner and everything," she said. "I don't have anything right now, anything."

Austin had not been released from the Florence County Detention Center as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Her next scheduled court appearance is April 29 at 9 a.m. at the Florence County Complex.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.