Celebrate Easter with activities in Myrtle Beach area

Easter is approaching, and activities have been planned for the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: Associated Press).
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Easter is approaching, and activities have been planned for the Myrtle Beach area. 

Activities include Easter egg hunts, a Bunny Brunch and more.

Below is a list of events, locations, and times for the holiday:

Tuesday, March 31

Easter Egg Hunt at the Choppee Recreation Center -  6 p.m. Click here for more info.

Wednesday, April 1

Easter Egg Hunt at Morse Park in Murrells Inlet - 6 p.m. Click here for more info.


Thursday, April 2

Annual Egg Hunt for Florence One Child Development students at RN Beck Center - 1 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Beck Recreation Center in Georgetown. Click here for more info.

Riverfront Park in Conway Twi-light Egg Hunt - 7:45 p.m. Click here for more info.

Saturday, April 4

· 10th Annual Race for the Inlet – 8 a.m.. – Morse Park Landing in Murrells Inlet – www.MurrellsInletSC.com

· Free Easter Egg Hunt – 8 a.m. – WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach – www.BroadwayAtTheBeach.com

· Ripley's Aquarium's Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – 8 to 11 a.m. – Ripley's Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach – www.BroadwayAtTheBeach.com

· Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – 9 to 10:30 a.m. – Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach –www.BroadwayAtTheBeach.com

· Eggstravaganza – 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Brookgreen Gardens – www.Brookgreen.org

· 33rd Annual North Myrtle Beach Easter Egg Hunt – 10 a.m. – McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach – www.NMB.us

· Easter Bunny Brunch – 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Children's Museum of South Carolina – www.CMSCKids.org

· Park Palooza – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Myrtle Beach State Park – www.MyrtleBeachSP.com

· Easter Egg Scramble – 2 p.m. – James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport – www.HorryCounty.org

· Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt – 2 to 3 p.m. – Huckabee Complex, located at 499 Spanish Oak Drive in Myrtle Beach – www.SurfsideBeach.org

· Fireworks Extravaganza – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach – www.BroadwayAtTheBeach.com

For more information visit www.GrandStrandEvents.com.

