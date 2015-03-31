Celebrate Easter with activities in Myrtle Beach area

Tuesday, March 31

Easter Egg Hunt at the Choppee Recreation Center - 6 p.m. Click here for more info.

Wednesday, April 1

Easter Egg Hunt at Morse Park in Murrells Inlet - 6 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Easter is approaching, and activities have been planned for the Myrtle Beach area.Activities include Easter egg hunts, a Bunny Brunch and more.Below is a list of events, locations, and times for the holiday:





Thursday, April 2



Annual Egg Hunt for Florence One Child Development students at RN Beck Center - 1 p.m.



Easter Egg Hunt at the Beck Recreation Center in Georgetown. Click here for more info.



Riverfront Park in Conway Twi-light Egg Hunt - 7:45 p.m. Click here for more info.



Saturday, April 4



· 10th Annual Race for the Inlet – 8 a.m.. – Morse Park Landing in Murrells Inlet – www.MurrellsInletSC.com



· Free Easter Egg Hunt – 8 a.m. – WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach – www.BroadwayAtTheBeach.com



· Ripley's Aquarium's Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – 8 to 11 a.m. – Ripley's Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach – www.BroadwayAtTheBeach.com



· Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – 9 to 10:30 a.m. – Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach –www.BroadwayAtTheBeach.com



· Eggstravaganza – 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Brookgreen Gardens – www.Brookgreen.org



· 33rd Annual North Myrtle Beach Easter Egg Hunt – 10 a.m. – McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach – www.NMB.us



· Easter Bunny Brunch – 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Children's Museum of South Carolina – www.CMSCKids.org



· Park Palooza – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Myrtle Beach State Park – www.MyrtleBeachSP.com



· Easter Egg Scramble – 2 p.m. – James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport – www.HorryCounty.org



· Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt – 2 to 3 p.m. – Huckabee Complex, located at 499 Spanish Oak Drive in Myrtle Beach – www.SurfsideBeach.org



· Fireworks Extravaganza – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach – www.BroadwayAtTheBeach.com



For more information visit www.GrandStrandEvents.com.



