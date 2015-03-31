Car catches fire after striking school bus, 23 people transported to hospital

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) – A car burst into flames when it collided into the back of a Georgetown County School District school bus Tuesday morning in Andrews.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks with Georgetown County Fire, 23 people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries from this crash.

The accident took place on West Hickory Street and North Beech Avenue around 8:21 a.m., SCHP reports.

No information on what caused the crash or the car to catch on fire has been released at this time.

