Shots fired, suspect arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One man has been arrested after Myrtle Beach police responded to an apartment complex for shots fired.

Police say when they arrived to the 300 block of Cedar Street in Myrtle Beach around 7:55 p.m. on March 30 they learned the victim had been shot at, but was not hit.

Jamal Antwaun Lewis, 28, fled into a nearby apartment complex after purposefully shooting at the victim, police confirm.

Lewis was arrested and charged for attempted murder, possession of meth/cocaine, and pointing and presenting a firearm at someone, and having a stolen pistol, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.