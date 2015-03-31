RIDE III moves forward with approved road projects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - RIDE III Advisory Committee members are making progress when it comes to road improvement projects.



Last week, the committee allocated close to $300 million to improve some of the busiest roads in Horry County.



One of those approved projects includes widening Carolina Forest Blvd., a plan the manager of the Plantation Storage says he gladly welcomes.





"We're all looking forward to double lanes out here for safety and because of the massive growth this area has," said Bill, who has been manager at the storage and shipping facility for nearly 5 years.



Bill said traffic comes from other motorists taking shortcuts to avoid Highway 501. He adds, "The influx of traffic is coming from the Conway area and the university area which is also growing, they all use the Carolina Forest route to get over to North Myrtle Beach, the hospital area, the Grand Strand area, and downtown."



The approved plan for Carolina Forest Blvd includes adding lanes and traffic signals.

Other approved road projects listed:

- Forestbrook Road- widen of and/or turn lane additions on road from Highway 501 to Dick Pond Road

- Highway 501 Improvements- improvements between Conway and Myrtle Beach that include additional lanes, frontage roads, intersection improvements

- Realignment of Highway 501 at its intersection with Broadway Street into 7th Avenue North



- Southern Evacuation Lifeline (SELL)- funding to complete the final studies and Record of Decision and/or some initial land purchase

- US 17 Business/Garden City from Inlet Square Mall to Melody Lane- add an additional lane in each direction

Eddie Dyer, Committee Chair said when selecting the projects committee had to decide what road improvement projects would get residents and tourists around the county easier.



The committee will need to vote on road improvement projects for North Myrtle Beach and Loris are before all the projects are finalized.



The projects have be approved by Horry County Council before moving forward.

