Horry County officials warn against phone scam

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The following post was issued on the Horry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, warning against possible phone scams:

"Warning - TELEPHONE SCAM. There is a phone scam going around our area involving a person or person(s) claiming to be deputies with the Horry County Sheriff's Office attempting to extort money from our citizens.

If you or someone you know receives a call from a man or woman identifying themselves as a Horry County Deputy Sheriff and they tell you to send or wire a cash fine for failure to report for jury duty or you will be arrested, this is false. DO NOT SEND MONEY - THIS IS A SCAM!

The person sounds believable because they may have your address and they may leave a number for you to call back with a voice mail that says Horry County Sheriff's Office. The Horry County Sheriff's Office does not collect fines for failure to appear in court for any reason!

If you ever receive a call and want to confirm the identity of one of our deputies, please call the Horry County Sheriff's Office at 843-915-5450. Please share on your page, we want our citizens informed and safe!"