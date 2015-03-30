Crews begin clearing the way for ‘Radical Ropes’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready to get the best view flying over Myrtle Beach. A new sign is officially up, announcing Radical Ropes Adventure Park is opening this summer.Crews are on site to begin construction for the adventure park. Since the anticipation is just about as high as the ropes will hang, construction crew members said they're pushing to get the work done as quickly as possible.There is a slight delay in opening, but plans are still moving along to get the attraction, that has been years in the making, up and running.Before building could begin, several construction permits were required by the City of Myrtle Beach, for the site work, the actual building structure and one for the ropes course.Property Owner Buddy Lindsay said since the ropes take less time to climb, the focus would be on getting the building up first, which is underway. In the meantime, the city continues to work with the company to perfect the ropes design.Radical Ropes course representative Keith Jacobs plans to have a final revised design plan for the city this week. Once permitting is in place, he said, the hanging of the ropes will follow.The original goal was to open the course by June 1. Lindsay said construction delays pushed this back. It is now expected to open June 15. A grand opening will follow July 4th weekend.Local businesses feel this is only the beginning."I believe that it's like a domino effect,” said General Manager of Nostalgia City and Museum Elie Marom.Marom believes if Radical Ropes takes off, more developers will move in the area, with similar ideas.When all is said and done, the Kings Highway location will feature a 2 ½ hour adventure tour with zip lines and challenge courses for all ages. Lindsay said they will revamp the mini golf course. He also said new additions have been added to the original plan, like KidZip, which is a course for kids under 10. It will be an actual pirate ship which is being created by a local craftsman.The benefit for our area goes beyond the thrill of the course. Local businesses feel it will help revitalize the south end of Myrtle Beach.“On Business 17, there's not much entertainment,” said Marom. “I believe it's going to bring a lot of people over here to the area and its gonna be good for the business.”Radical Ropes is on Kings Highway between 17th and 19th Avenue South, in Myrtle Beach.

