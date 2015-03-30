Woman says man tried to lure child from vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman called police after she said a man tried to lure her child in Myrtle Beach.

The victim said she was waiting in her car with her daughter for the school bus at 5th Avenue North.

A black male, about 50-60 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing about 180 pounds, “approached the rear passenger side of her vehicle where the child was and started waving as to get the child to come out,” according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

The victim told police that a silver Chevy Impala pulled up. Two males in the vehicle yelled for the man, according to the police report.

The man along with the two passengers continued looking over at the victim's vehicle, she told police.

The school but arrived and the child “got out and ran to the bus and got on.”

Myrtle Beach police said it works with surrounding agencies to obtain information on its investigations. "We will share information with the Horry County Police Department to compare the incidents," said Lt. Crosby.

