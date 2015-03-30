Coast RTA offers free rides in celebration of Stand Up 4 Transportation Day

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – To celebrate Stand Up 4 Transportation Day, Coast RTA will give free rides throughout Thursday, April 9, 2015 to all passengers.

According to Interim General Manager of Coast RTA Julie Norton-Drew, Stand Up 4 Transportation Day goal is to raise help raise awareness for the nation's long-term transportation funding needs.

“Throughout the month of March, Coast RTA has participated in various events highlighting the need for funding and public transportation,” Norton-Drew said. “Each year, Coast RTA is faced with uncertainty in planning projects due to the lack of long-term funding. If Federal funding is reduced, there could be layoffs and alteration of services provided by Coast RTA as well as other transportation agencies who rely heavily on federal dollars.”

Public transportation provides mobility to residents and tourists who need to get to their destinations.

