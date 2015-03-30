City of North Myrtle Beach releases Easter period work schedule

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of North Myrtle Beach will take part in the following work schedule during the Easter period.

The schedules include:

• No residential or commercial garbage collection on Friday, April 3.

• Commercial garbage collection will resume on Saturday, April 4.

• City Hall and the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center will be closed Friday, April 3.

• The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center will be closed Sunday, April 5.

