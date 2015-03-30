Construction updates: Highways 31, 707

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Construction crews continue extending Highway 31 and widening Highway 707.

Highway 31 will close the right shoulder for the southbound lane on Peachtree Road starting March 31 until April 3. The closure will be 1.5 miles to 1.7 miles from Dick Pond Road.

Highway 707 widening project will be a limited nighttime lane closure on March 30 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The closure will be on Highway707 between Moss Creek and Royal Point Court for utility work.

